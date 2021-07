A few days ago I posted about how my university @penn_state had a wall in a university office area with a Fidel Castro quote.

I again want to raise my voice and condemn the spread of socialist propaganda on campus, specially now with what happens in #Cuba pic.twitter.com/Aq2FVenpci

— Erik Suarez | #CubaLibre🇨🇺♥️ (@ErikSuarez24) July 13, 2021