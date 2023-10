#BREAKING @USCG Cutter William Trump's crew repatriated 23 migrants to #Cuba, Tuesday, following an interdiction of a makeshift vessel 47 miles northeast of Matanzas, Cuba. @usembcuba



❌Our U.S. maritime borders are NOT open. #DontTakeToTheSea #NoTeArriesgues #OVS pic.twitter.com/YTEfEiy21g