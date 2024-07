IARC has evaluated the carcinogenicity of talc & of acrylonitrile.

The outcome of the assessment has been published in a summary in @TheLancetOncol & will be described in detail in Vol. 136 of the Monographs, to be published in 2025.

Read the press release https://t.co/TBbGn8Uejr pic.twitter.com/LlWsiipmVi