Embajador colombiano a Diosdado Cabello: “Te quedan poquitos días”

People are suffering. People are dying. In our hemisphere. On our watch. The aid in this warehouse can feed 30,000 people for 10 days, but Maduro’s blocking it.

It’s clear that we’ll have to consider American military assets to deliver aid. @Nicolasmaduro has left us no choice. pic.twitter.com/GeB2qsL9rc

— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 24 de abril de 2019