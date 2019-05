EEUU denuncia condiciones impuestas al preso político Eduardo Cardet

The Cuban regime may have released activist Eduardo Cardet after three years of unjust imprisonment, but regime-imposed restrictions mean he’s still not free. The U.S. applauds Cardet’s courageous efforts to promote fundamental freedoms for the people of #Cuba. #JailedForWhat pic.twitter.com/hV445VNmia

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) 28 de mayo de 2019