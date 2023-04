#Breaking @USCG Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 27 Cubans, Sun. They were interdicted Wed., approximately 12 miles off Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas. #DontTakeToTheSea @USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/A8moMevoUs

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 16, 2023