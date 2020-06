Director ejecutivo de UN Watch visita a Ariel Ruiz Urquiola en Ginebra, Suiza

.@mbachelet I urge you to IMMEDIATELY grant a hearing to Ariel Ruiz Urquiola, a Cuban environmentalist & former political prisoner sitting outside your office on a hunger strike—in the name of all human rights victims of the Castro regime. He hasn’t eaten in 48 hours. He may die. pic.twitter.com/NR4Tk8XRos

— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) June 24, 2020