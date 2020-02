.@BernieSanders , I lived and went to school in #Cuba for 15 years.

You have NO IDEA of you are talking about.

Not in the 1980s, and not now.

The Cuban regime does not offer education, it gives free indoctrination. @realDonaldTrump continues to deliver for Cubans. #KAG

— Yali Nuñez (@yalinunez) February 24, 2020