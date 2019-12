Cuba: entre los 10 peores países para ejercer la libertad de prensa

What if you were no longer able to share wishes, photos and messages on Facebook as you are celebrating the festive season?

This is (also) what face artists or journalists when they are banned.

Join our #MissingVoices campaign at https://t.co/9m1l9ijuav pic.twitter.com/R8PUsa6cNX

— ARTICLE 19 (@article19org) December 27, 2019