Cash Rewards Breakdown for the 2023 WBC:

• 50% paid to players, 50% retained by federations

• $14,400,000 total for the Classic

• $300,000 for qualifying

• $300,000 for pool winners

• $400,000 for QF

• $500,000 for SF

• $500,000 for Final

• $1,000,000 for WBC Champion pic.twitter.com/RoOuRl3JpG

— Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) February 6, 2023