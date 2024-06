North Korea Drops Poop Balloons On South Korea #usa #korea North Korea is dropping poop balloons on South Korea. The North is calling them “gifts of sincerity” for South Koreans who “cry for freedom of expression”. More than 260 balloons filled with trash and poop have been sent to South Korea. The North says this is in retaliation for activists in the South sending balloons containing food, medicine, money, and K-pop across the border. Calling the South Korean balloons “dirty things: and a “dangerous provocation”. The United States has ruled out sending their own poop to North Korea in retaliation. The South has asked its residents to avoid the North Korean pooploons. Experts say these kinds of gray zone tactics are happening because sending balloons is far less risky than taking military actions. North Korea also tried to jam GPS signals this morning, but was unsuccessful. South Korea has denounced the North Korean action and called them “dangerous” and the Presidential office says the North is trying to test their action.