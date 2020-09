Biden envía mensaje a cubanos por el día de la Virgen de la Caridad

🗣️ ¡Cubanos!

Tomorrow, Día de la Caridad del Cobre, is a very important day for many in our community. To celebrate, we will be hosting #CaridadConBiden events throughout the day.

Check out the thread below to sign-up for the events 👇 pic.twitter.com/XbUslF8Anq

— CubanosConBiden (@cubanosconbiden) September 7, 2020