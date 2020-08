📣 Canadians and permanent residents of Canada in Cuba: @AirCanada ✈️ AC1429 scheduled September 4, 2020 from Cayo Coco (CCC) to Montreal (YUL) departure 14:05. This is a commercial flight and is not organized by the Embassy of Canada. pic.twitter.com/OEuKkqtdMu

— Canada in Cuba (@CanEmbCuba) August 19, 2020