Over the weekend, 85 Cuban migrants (to include 10 accompanied juveniles) were taken into U.S Border Patrol custody after they made landfall on multiple vessels throughout the Florida Keys.#borderpatrol #floridakeys #cbp #keywest #cuba pic.twitter.com/RbZU84j8y8

— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 14, 2022