Ahorcaron en Irán a mujer que era violada por su esposo y su cuñado

Zeinab Sekaanvand, a victim of domestic and sexual violence who was arrested as a child, was executed this morning.

It’s a sickening demonstration of the #Iran-ian authorities’ disregard for intl law & their contempt for children’s right to life https://t.co/oqbAeui2cf pic.twitter.com/fE8cfdOLLu

— AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) 2 de octubre de 2018