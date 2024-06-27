MÉRIDA, Mexico – The Spanish airlines World2Fly and Iberojet have started weekly flights to Varadero from Portugal.

For World2Fly, this is the third time it has resumed this frequency during the summer, according to a report by the Cuban News Agency (ACN).

World2Fly will then fly every Saturday, arriving at 7:45 PM at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in Varadero, it was reported.

The first flight of an A330-300 aircraft, configured for more than 380 passengers, arrived on June 1 from Lisbon. The information does not specify how many tourists arrived at the resort.

For its part, Iberojet’s first flight also arrived in Varadero on June 1, and will maintain a weekly frequency from Portugal, between this June and October.

Last September, Iberojet canceled the Madrid – Santiago de Cuba route, which it had maintained for just one year.

The cancellation was due to the low number of passengers purchasing that flight and the characteristics of the province as a tourist destination: “its hotel infrastructure and the lack of activities for visitors.”

On the contrary, in October 2023, World2Fly opened a new flight route from Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, to the Abel Santamaría International Airport in Santa Clara, Cuba. The route operates once a week, every Tuesday, and aims to expand tourism to Cuba in the European market. The flights have a capacity of 450 passengers.

