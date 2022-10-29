MADRID, Spain. – Tourism resort Villa Horizontes Soroa, located in Artemisa province, has been restored following damages from Hurricane Ian, and is “ready for the tourist high season,” that will start this November.

Villa Horizontes Soroa already features 36 guest rooms, stated its facility director, Rubén Montano García.

Hurricane Ian caused damages to the shed covers of two generators, and to the recreational items’ warehouse, the vegetation, the fence around the perimeter and the carpentry in general, among others.

In a statement to the Cuban News Agency (ANC, by its Spanish acronym), Mario Luis Méndez Rojas, marketing specialist for the villa, said that “the center boasts organization, beauty and service quality during the entire year, but participation in the Turnat 2022 event last September propelled us to ready it for tourism high season.”

“As part of Turnat, we replaced the restaurant’s furnishings and established a new terrace for the hotel’s bar lobby,” he added.

In the meantime, there are 105,985 homes that remain damaged in Pinar del Río.

“Of the 108,723 homes affected by the hurricane, barely 2,738 have been

repaired; more than 6,000 families have already purchased construction materials, but have not been able to resolve their problem. Thirty-three thousand have their applications ready but have yet to make their way to the sales sites,” according to a report from the official daily Granma last Tuesday.

In a statement made by the Provincial Defense Council president, Yamilé Ramos Cordero, “with the level of resources we have distributed up to now at the construction materials sales sites, the housing recovery efforts are running much too slowly in Pinar del Río.”

This notwithstanding, the regime continues to prioritize the restauration of hotels in the country, in spite of the dangerous situation many families are facing.

