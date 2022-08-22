MADRID, Spain. – Colombian airline Wingo Airlines announced that, starting September 3rd, it will open a route between Panama City and Havana.

The regular route between Panama and Havana will feature two weekly flights, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, that will use a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The company will start selling with promotional rates starting at US$111 on its itinerary Panama-Havana, and US$69 on its itinerary Havana-Panama.

Wingo also announced flights between Panama and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

About these two new itineraries, the Commerce and Planning director of the company, Jorge Jiménez, stated to the EFE news agency: “Havana and Santo Domingo are not only destinations where we expect Panamanians and residents in Panama to visit in order to enjoy the tourist attractions, but we also aim to activate commerce. There are many businessmen and many businesses around Panama, being the strategic point of connection at the middle of the American continent. We have no doubt that we will be able to generate tourism as well as commercial traffic.”

“The main benefits of the growth we are showing are being leveraged by economic, low-cost options for travelers. The rest is competitiveness, for the increase in visitors from all over the continent activates the production chains vis à vis services, tourism and trade,” added Jiménez.

He also indicated that, with these new services, Wingo becomes the only low-fair airline to operate these destinations directly.

Last April, the company inaugurated a route between Bogotá and Santa Clara, with a frequency of two weekly flights.

Among the airlines that have announced new flights to Cuba during recent months, are the U.S. carrier, American Airlines; the Spanish airline World2Fly; and Mexican airline Aerobus.

The increase in flights is welcomed by the Cuban regime, which, in spite of the hard crisis facing the island, continues to place its hopes in raising the level of the tourist industry and continues to aim at reaching 2.5 million foreign visitors during the present year, even though the figures are not validating this projection.

The Cuban government’s goal seems that much more improbable after the catastrophe caused by the explosions at the fuel Supertanker Base in Matanzas.

According to Cuban economist Elías Amor, this situation could sink the tourism sector in Cuba for the coming months, given that “tourists do not like pollution and least of all to be threatened by a column of potentially hazardous gases.”

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.