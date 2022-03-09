MIAMI, United States. – The Cuban government is moving ahead with preparations for the 40th edition of its International Tourism Fair (FITCuba) 2022, which will be dedicated to Russia, as honored guest, and will take place at the Varadero Resort in May of this year.

The dedication of the event to Russia has remained unchanged although most democratic countries around the world, starting with the United States, Canada and the European Union, have issued sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Although the sanctions include the closing of airspace to Russian aircrafts, which makes impossible the flow of travelers between Cuba and Russia, the island’s authorities emphasized recently that the Russian Federation is one of the most important tourist markets for the Caribbean nation.

Cuba announced in February that it was holding of the 40th edition of FITCuba, and later stated that it would be dedicated to Russia.

Just one day before, Havana had ratified its support of Russia during an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly, where a majority of member nations of the organization condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Cuban regime had voted against holding any debate sessions that would start on Monday and end this Wednesday with the vote on a resolution condemning Moscow.

FITCuba 2022

The Fair will take place at the recently renovated Plaza América Convention Center, in Varadero, Matanzas province, according to Prensa Latina. Zulema Afá, events’ organizer for the convention center explained that “participants in the principal tourist exchange in the country will find fully equipped meeting halls set up with new technologies, as the demands of the moment require.”

Three simultaneous forums will be held: business, technology and events, and incentives. Also, there will be an expo area for presenters and tourism suppliers.

With a secondary venue at the Meliá Las Américas Hotel, FITCuba 2022 will include tour operators, hoteliers, travel agents and sector executives.

“We have made improvements in all services to tourists in the country, and we have worked very hard at the [Varadero] pole on accessible and sustainable tourism, in technology –for example, the Varadero Ciudad Digital project- and in general on everything that we can offer our clients,” stated Zulema Afá.

In its effort to promote tourism, the Cubana government organizes or participates in sector fairs (in early February is was present at the event that took place in Turkey). For that occasion, Cuban authorities affirmed that “tourism will undoubtedly resurge in the everyday lives of people because of its resilience” and stated that the island “was very confident that it would confirm itself as one of the favorite destinations in the Caribbean, with new offerings and a rise in the quality of services.”

