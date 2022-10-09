MIAMI, United States. – Low-cost Mexican airline Viva Aerobus and Secretaría de Fomento Turístico de Yucatán -the tourism development office in Yucatán- (SEFOTUR, by its Spanish acronym), announced the opening of a route between the international airports in Mérida and Camagüey, with a frequency of one flight per week each Thursday.

According to The Yucatan Times, the inaugural flights for this route took place on October 6th.

In a statement published by this daily, the secretary of Fomento Turístico de Yucatán, Michelle Fridman, praised the growth of Viva Aerobus, one the low-cost companies that flies more often to the Caribbean island.

“We are thrilled to see the growth of Viva Aerobus in Mérida. With greater connectivity, our state strengthens its competitiveness, generates more business opportunities, and enables tourism,” stated Fridman.

In addition to the new route to Camagüey, the airline also operates flights from Mérida to the Cuban capital.

Last September, the Mexican company had announced that Mérida’s International Airport would become its sixth base of operations in Mexico.

The Yucatan Times highlighted that Viva Aerobus has 15 years of uninterrupted service in Mérida, which consolidates it as the airline with the widest offer in that city.

To that end, airline executives trust that, with the new flights, the airline will bring about two million visitors to Mérida per year.

“With all the new routes, we will be operating more than 400 monthly flights to and from Mérida, a city that has become the new home for Viva Aerobus. We will be offering more than two million seats per year to all those who wish to visit this beautiful city at the best prices and in the newest aircrafts in Mexico,” stated Juan Carlos Zuazua, General Director of the company.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.