MIAMI, United States. – The airline Viva Aerobus announced this Wednesday that it will fly to Havana starting this July 15th. The Mexican airline becomes the first one to operate international flights out of Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) which was inaugurated in March of this year.

Viva Aerobus was already flying to Havana and to other domestic destinations (Acapulco, Cancun, Oaxaca and Puerto Vallarta) from Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

“Now we give you more options for flying to your favorite destinations! In addition to our itineraries out of AICM, learn about our new itineraries out of Felipe Ángeles International Airport,” the company tweeted this Wednesday.

The airline’s executive director, Juan Carlos Zuazua, said to the press that “with these new routes, added to those already in operation to Guadalajara and Monterrey out of the Felipe Ángeles, Viva Aerobus already has seven destinations to and from this airport.”

“In this way –he added- the airline offers, as of today, the widest choice at this airport,” he stated.

The growth of Viva Aerobus

The Mexican airline official stated that “the choice increase by Viva Aerobus out of AIFA is the result of the rising needs to connect through the airways the Mexico Valley Metropolitan Zone, in order to offer passengers a real, low-cost alternative.”

“We see an attractive market opportunity to connect Mexico’s capital with national and international referents for tourist and beach destinations. These new routes offer flying options, at even lower prices, so that more people can be transported between various places in a safe and reliable manner on board Mexico’s most modern aircrafts,” he stated.

AIFA, which was inaugurated last March 21st after three years under construction, has been criticized for operating only six daily domestic flights and one weekly international flight to Venezuela, as reported by the news agency EFE.

In addition, since its construction was proposed, its existence has been questioned by safety specialists, due to the risks of sharing air space with AICM.

