MADRID, Spain. – Conviasa, the Venezuelan airline, will increase to 10 the number of weekly flights to Cuba. The inauguration of the route between Havana and Las Piedras, a duty-free zone in Paraguaná, in the Venezuelan state of Falcón, will be next October 15th.

With this flight, “travelers will have another alternative to reach a duty-free zone similar to those in Cancun, in Mexico and in Panama,” stated to the Cuban News Agency (ACN, by its Spanish acronym) Conviasa’s representative in Cuba, Vicente Naranjo.

Conviasa plans to connect Havana with Panama next, Vicente Naranjo revealed.

The airline company, founded by former Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez in 2004, has operated in Cuba for 12 years, Managua being the destination that Cubans demand

most, especially since the regime in Nicaragua established a “no visa” requirement for Cuban citizens in November 2021.

At the present time, the airline has a frequency of two weekly flights to the Nicaraguan capital.

Among the airlines that have increased their flights to Cuba after they were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are the Spanish company World2Fly, which is owned by the tourism group Iberostar; the Mexican company Viva Aerobus; the U.S. company American Airlines; the Colombian company Wingo, and the Angolan company TAAG-Líneas Aéreas.

The increase of flights is welcomed by the Cuban regime, in spite of the serious crisis that the country is facing, and it continues to opt for increasing the levels of the tourism industry.

