MIAMI, United States. – Conviasa, the Venezuelan state airline, inaugurated air connection with Cuba this Sunday from the state of Falcón, in order to consolidate trade and tourism exchange between the two countries, according to Ramón Celestino Velásquez, Transportation minister in Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

“Today, our national airline Conviasa launched commercial flights between Havana and Falcón, with a frequency of one flight per week, that will allow us to consolidate the integration, and the cultural, commercial and tourist exchange between our two peoples,” stated the minister on Twitter.

Conviasa, in turn, specified that this route will connect the city of Las Piedras with Havana, and showed images of the first aircraft to complete this itinerary upon completion of the journey between the two cities.

Velásquez also shared photos of the inaugural flight and stated that “the solidarity-filled wings of Venezuela” will continue to “unite the Bolivarian people of the larger homeland. Nothing can stop the growth of our national airline,” he boasted.

According to the news agency EFE, the route was announced on August 25th by the Minister of Tourism, Alí Padrón.

At the start of October, it was made known that Conviasa will increase its weekly flights to Cuba to 10 per week, including the Havana-Las Piedras route inaugurated on October 16th.

With this flight, “travelers will have another alternative to reach duty-free zones similar to those in Cancun, Mexico and Panama,” stated Vicente Naranjo, Conviasa’s representative in Cuba to the National News Agency (ACN, by its English acronym).

In addition, Vicente Naranjo stated that Conviasa plans to connect Havana with Panama in the near future.

The airline, which was founded by former Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez in 2004, has operated in Cuba for the last 12 years. Managua is the most sought-after destination for Cubans, especially since the Nicaraguan regime established a “visa-free” entry to the country for Cuban citizens in November 2021.

At this time, the airline operates two weekly flights to the Nicaraguan capital.

Among the airlines that have increased their flights to Cuba after they were suspended on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, are the Spanish company Word2Fly, owned by Iberostar Tourism Group; Mexican company Viva Aerobus; the U.S. company American Airlines; the Colombian company Wingo, and the British company TAAG-Airlines.

The increase in the number of flights is well received by the regime in the island which, in spite of the serious crisis that the country is facing, continues to opt for raising the levels of the tourism industry.

