MADRID, Spain. – Venezuelan airline Conviasa inaugurated on June 16th its route Caracas-Havana-Moscow.

Eighty percent of Conviasa passengers are tourists visiting Venezuela and now returning. Now with this route “we are more than confident that more than 90% of passengers will be tourists who will be visiting Cuba,” stated Venezuela’s Minister of Transportation, Ramón Velázquez.

Furthermore, Minister Velázquez, who was quoted by the official news agency Prensa Latina, considered that these flights will contribute to “a greater strengthening of regional tourism bonds.”

Ramón Velázquez delivered these statements during the XXVI International Economic Forum that took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, where also an alliance with Aeroflot Airlines will be signed “to develop a shared code that will allow for increased capacity of passengers from Russia to Latin America and vice versa.”

Tickets for the Caracas-Havana-Moscow itinerary went on sale last May, following an agreement last February between Venezuela and Russia’s aviation authorities where both companies agreed they could make flights between both countries with a stop in Havana.

“With the goal of reinforcing bilateral cooperation in the realm of air transportation, we agreed to grant the airline companies of both countries the right to fly based on the Fifth Freedom of the Air,” Russia’s Federal Agency of Air Transportation stated at the time in a communique.

In October of last year, Conviasa announced that it would increase its weekly flight frequency to Cuba to ten flights.

The airline, founded by former Venezuelan president Hugh Chávez in March 2004 and headquartered at Maiquetía’s “Simón Bolívar” International Airport, flies directly to Cuba and to Moscow since 2020.

