MADRID, Spain. – U.S. airline company United Airlines reinstated flights to Havana from the international airports in Houston, Texas and Newark, New Jersey.

According to information provided on social media by Cuba’s Airports and Airport Services Company (ECASA, by its Spanish acronym), the inaugural flight Houston-Havana took place in the morning of November 14th (at 10:15 a.m.), and Newark-Havana that afternoon (at 2:30 p.m.).

Flights will operate once weekly, and last a little over three hours.

Last October, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that it would allow United Airlines to temporarily delay the reinstatement of its flights to Cuba.

United had been working for three months to reinstate service to Havana, but requested an extension to be able to finish infrastructural work that would allow it to operate adequately in Terminal 3 at “José Martí” International Airport, and to renegotiate contracts with service providers.

Before border closures in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Airlines operated seven weekly flights to Havana.

In June of this year, USDOT lifted several restrictions to flights to the island, restrictions that were established during Donald Trump’s presidency, and that prohibited, for instance, flights by U.S. airlines to Cuban airports outside the Cuban capital.

The elimination of restrictions was part of the measures announced by the Biden administration on May 16 “in support of the Cuban people.”

