MIAMI, United States. – The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has announced that it will allow Delta and United Airlines to delay temporarily their reinstatement of flights to Cuba.

According to the news agency Reuters, United Airlines has been working for months toward restarting service to Havana, but it has requested an extension in order to finish infrastructural work that will allow the airline to operate adequately in Terminal 3 of the “José Martí” International Airport, where it is being relocated, as well as finish contract renegotiations with service providers.

Prior to border closings in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Airlines operated seven flights per week to Havana.

For Delta Airlines, which had restarted -after 55 years- its direct flights to Havana in 2016 thanks to the rapprochement between Cuba and the United States promoted by then president Barack Obama, it’s known that problems have arisen with reestablishing the route, although the nature of the problems has not been revealed.

Both airlines renewed conversations to renewing operating in Cuba following the U.S. Department of Transportation’s elimination of restrictions imposed by former president Donald Trump, which affected directly commercial flights of U.S. airlines to airports outside Havana.

For now, USDOT has given next December 1st as its deadline for United Airlines to resume flights to Cuba, while the extension granted to Delta Airlines cannot go beyond March of 2023.

