MIAMI, United States. – The Meliá hotel chain inaugurated last Thursday the new Sevilla Habana Affiliated by Meliá Hotel, in Old Havana.

This is the sixth tourism facility whose doors the Affiliated Meliá Hotels brand opens in the world, the first in the Caribbean region. According to state news agency Prensa Latina (PL) , it features 178 guest rooms, two restaurants, three bar-salons and a meeting space.

Affiliated, a new Meliá brand, is a collection of “hotels with a contemporary design and an authentic connection with local culture,” similar to the Hilton’s Curio Collection or the Hyatt’s Independent Collection.

The Spanish hotel company has been among those that have invested the most in Cuba during the past year. Last summer, it inaugurated INNSiDE Habana Catedral, a hotel that features 50 guest rooms, also in Havana.

Recently, the company inaugurated Meliá Trinidad Península, a resort located in central Cuba. The 5-star facility features 401 guest rooms, 80 of them featuring The Level service for personalized stays for individuals 18 years of age and older, and a selection of rooms with access to their own swimming pool. The hotel features several swimming pools, 14 restaurants and bars, a spa, and four meeting rooms with capacity for over 1,400 individuals.

Meliá also has plans to launch a new facility in the capital next year, the Plaza Hotel, featuring 188 guest rooms. For decades, the Cuban regime has staked its future solvency on tourism, to garner hard currency. Tourism is controlled for the most part by GAESA, the military business conglomerate, which owns several of the main hotels in the island.

