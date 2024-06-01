MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Turkish Airlines announced that it will increase the number of weekly flights to Cuba during the 2024-2025 season.

According to a note from the AeroRoutes portal, starting November 15, 2024, the airline will introduce a fifth weekly flight for the Istanbul – Havana – Caracas – Istanbul route, aboard the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

In the case of Cuba, the weekly flights will be increased to five, and for Venezuela, they will go from seven to eight.

The price of round-trip tickets indicated on the company’s website will be approximately $1,250, starting from the scheduled date in November.

Founded in 1933 under the name of State Airlines Administration (DHY, by its Turkish acronym), Turkish Airlines is based at Istanbul Airport. The company has a fleet of 315 aircraft and reaches over 322 destinations in Turkey, Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and South America, making it one of the leading airlines in the world by number of destinations in the most countries and also by the number of destinations served.

Although Turkey is not among the main source markets for tourists to Cuba, the Eurasian country could serve as a bridge for travelers from countries like Russia.

In 2022, Turkey’s national airline announced that it would fly three times a week to Havana. Prior to that, it had a frequency of two weekly flights to Havana (Monday and Friday).

The regime continues to pursue ways to increase tourism to the Island. At the beginning of April, even with preliminary figures, the Cuban regime’s official press noted a “modest increase” in tourist arrivals during the first quarter of the year.

A report from the state-run media Cubadebate indicated a 7.5% increase in international visitors to the Island compared to the same period the previous year.

In the pursuit of 3.2 million tourists, Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism faces some challenges, as acknowledged by the official press, including the growth of direct air connections to Cuba and a renovation of the offerings. Despite the increase, the regime’s authorities admit that tourism is not proceeding as planned and see it as difficult to achieve the goals they had set.

