MIAMI, United States. – Turkish Airlines, Turkey’s national airline, will fly three times per week to Havana, according to information released by that country’s embassy in Cuba last Wednesday.

According to information given by the diplomatic body on social media, the airline will fly that route on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“It’s a miracle! Turkish Airline, our pride, will fly from Istanbul to Havana three times per week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) starting today. Congratulations! Starting today, Turkish Airlines will run three weekly flights (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) to Havana. Turkey and Cuba are united via the airways,” stated Turkey’s Embassy on Twitter.

Prior to now, the airline’s flight frequency to Havana was twice weekly (Mondays and Fridays).

Founded in 1993 under the name of State Airlines Administration (DHY, by its Turkish acronym) Turkish Airlines operates out of the Istanbul Airport. The company’s fleet includes 315 aircrafts, and flies to more than 322 destinations in Turkey, Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America. This makes it one of the top airlines in the world in terms of destinations reached and destinations served.

Although Turkey is not among the main tourist markets that generate travel to Cuba, the Eurasian country could serve as a bridge for travelers from countries like Russia, which had to suspend its direct operations with the Caribbean island because of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to numbers released by the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI, by its Spanish acronym), 573,944 international travelers visited Cuba in 2021, 146,151 of them from Russia, Cuba’s main tourism market.

The island’s authorities expect to welcome 2.5 million foreign tourists to Cuba in 2022, and that such influx will generate US$ 159 million for the Cuban economy.

