MIAMI, United States. – TUI Fly Belgium Airlines will reinstate its flights to Cuba on December 24, according to information released by the State press agency Prensa Latina.

The news was confirmed after a meeting held in Brussels between Maarten Cooreman, chief of Aviation Development, Flights Planning and Public Relations for the airline; Ciro Monné, Trade and Economic Advisor to the Cuban regime in Belgium; and Yoandry Oduardo, the Cuban consul in that country.

Prensa Latina’s report indicates that flights on TUI Fly Belgium to Havana will constitute a stop that the airline will incorporate to its Cancun (Mexico) itinerary.

“TUI Fly Belgium’s representative explained that these regular flights will have Cancun, Mexico as their final destination on a weekly basis, but regarding Havana, the airline aims to increase the frequency to twice per week starting April 2022,” according to Prensa Latina.

TUI Fly Belgium clients will be able to purchase tickets in two ways: making a direct purchase, and purchasing a tourism package that will also include hotel reservation and transfer.

The officials explained that the sale of airline tickets would correspond to the demand.

According to Prensa Latina, TUI Fly Belgium “had already tried to reinstate its flights to Cuba one month ago, in the context of implementing the Belgium BTExpo-2021 salon for tourism professionals.”

Founded in 2003 as TUI Airlines Belgium (or jetairfly), TUI Fly Belgium is an airline company headquartered in Ostende, Belgium, whose hub is located at Brussels-Zaventem Airport.

In addition to being part of one of the largest tourism fleets in Europe, TUI Fly Belgium and five other airlines make up the TUI Airlines virtual alliance, a dependence of TUI AG, the largest tourism group in the world.

