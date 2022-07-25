MIAMI, United States. – Juan Carlos García Granda, Cuba’s Minister of Tourism, spoke last Wednesday about the sustainable growth of tourism facilities in the island, and stated that the pace at which the number of tourists has increased has been greater than the increase in hotel rooms since the 1990s.

García Granda reviewed the state-of-the-sector during a session of the People’s National Assembly (ANPP, by its Spanish acronym) last Wednesday, according to the official news medium Cubadebate.

The minister insisted that the plans remain for the regime to reach 2.5 million visitors in 2022.

Also, he added that there are 78,862 hotel guest rooms in the country, with the largest number located in Havana, Matanzas and Villa Clara provinces.

As to the problems that affect the tourism industry, he mentioned “road signs, currency exchange and car rentals.”

“In some places, there was low satisfaction with community sanitary condition and urban infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the road system, buildings and cities,” he indicated.

Also, he mentioned the lack of variety in food and beverages, explaining that, to meet those needs, tourist facilities are widening their contractual relations with productive entities (cooperatives and centers of production).

In spite of the serious crisis the island is going through, the regime continues to place its trust in raising the level of the tourism industry. It was learnt last week that the Ministry of Culture’s company, Cubasol, is projecting new investments that will strengthen the non-hotel infrastructure from now until 2030, which includes building new golf courses.

Cubasol’s vice president, Alex Mulet, explained in a statement to Prensa Latina that the Group has approximately 150 projects to complete before 2030, including recreation and adventure parks and an increase in nautical activities.

Also, he explained that approximately 40 of these projects will be completed before 2026, as part of integral development plans with several non-hotel services providers.

In addition, the Cuban regime has not stopped the construction of new hotels or the expansion of existing ones. During the months of world economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and domestic shortages caused by the mismanagement of the economy on the part of the Communist Party, hotel construction has not been halted, as detailed in a special report published by CubaNet in early June of this year.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.