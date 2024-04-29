AREQUIPA, Peru – Two new routes to Cuba will begin operations next May, led by the English tour operator Iron Travel, through the Spanish company Euroairlines.

A report from the specialized media outlet Reportur indicates that the agreement allows for direct connections between the cities of London (Gatwick) and Manchester with Holguín and Cayo Coco, respectively.

Antonio López Lázaro, CEO of Euroairlines, explains in a statement that the agreement will increase and consolidate the company’s presence in Latin America.

“For us, Iron Travel is a strategic partner that will allow us to strengthen our presence in a very important area for international tourism,” he assured.

As a result of the agreement, the British company will have access to a network of travel agencies, aggregators, and consolidators present in more than 60 countries provided by the Spanish company.

Iron Travel’s CEO, Ernesto Placer, said he was “very satisfied” to partner with Euroairlines. “Our collaboration will help to improve the connection between Europe and the Caribbean, as we will offer the best customer experience before, during, and after the trip,” he emphasized.

Iron Travel is a tour operator that currently offers various services focused on Cuba, including regular and seasonal flights, car rentals, accommodations, and excursions.

Citing information from the official newspaper Granma, the report notes that more than 45 international airlines continue to operate in Cuba: 19 from Latin America, 15 from Europe, four Canadian, and one from Africa; while Rutaca, from Venezuela, recently started operations to Holguín.

With the goal of reaching three million visitors in 2024, the official press of the Cuban regime noted in early April a “modest increase” in the arrival of tourists during the first quarter of the year. A report from the state media Cubadebate indicates, based on preliminary data, a 7.5% increase in international visitors to the Island, reaching a total of 808,678 between January, February, and March.

