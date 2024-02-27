TLAXCALA, Mexico. – Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz proposed rescuing the nightclubs of the Varadero resort to “revitalize” the nightlife of this city and attract tourists.

As was discussed in a meeting to analyze indicators of the country’s main tourist destination, Marrero sees in this nightlife venues a desperate way out for the tourism sector on the Island to recover.

Given the numerous complaints from tourists about deficiencies in hotel facilities, the regime is turning towards other possible “attractions” for visitors.

It is, after all, about keeping customers happy. As part of the analysis of the tourist hub, Marrero urged a thorough investigation into the need to get the iconic nightclubs up and running again.

However, this is not the only way to please visitors: the regime also assured that “work was done” to reduce the dissatisfaction of foreigners with currency exchange.

Nor do they have all the hotel staff they need, as the transportation crisis has forced staff reductions and adjustments to transportation schedules to hotels.

The same proposals and the same failures

Regime officials have previously been insisting on rehabilitating Varadero’s nightlife amid power outages and insecurity in the country.

Two years ago, Marrero Cruz declared that there should be nightlife, nightclubs, sales points, and stores with extended hours available to tourists.

The alternatives for stimulating tourism now include, in addition to the proposal of sun and beaches, nightlife, historical, cultural aspects, nature, adventure, nautical, and events, while the population remains buried in crisis.

Although last year Cuba welcomed only 2.4 million international visitors, this year tourism executives project to welcome more than three million.

While the statistics show a 50% growth compared to 2022, the Cuba destination is still not a reference in the Caribbean region. The rebound also has not reached the number of visitors from the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

