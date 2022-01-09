MIAMI, United States. – This Saturday, Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported 2,174 new cases of COVID-19 after the country held that number below 2,000 cases diagnosed daily for several months.

The ministry also reported a new fatality due to the illness, which brings the total number of officially-confirmed deaths to 8,326 in the island.

According to official data –questioned by activists and independent press outlets- since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, MINSAP has reported a total of 974,687 cases of the disease.

Until end of day on Friday, there were 15,904 individuals hospitalized for reasons related to COVID-19. Of these, 8,929 are suspect of contagion with coronavirus SARS-CoV-2; 349 are under observation; and 6,626 are active cases, i.e., confirmed patients who have neither recovered nor died, and remain hospitalized.

As of today, of 6,626 COVID-19 active cases, 6,587 are in stable condition. Meanwhile, 39 patients are under intensive care across the country (four in critical condition and 35 in serious condition).

Of the total cases reported this Friday, 2,025 were contacts of patients previously confirmed, while 97 had a foreign source of contagion, and 52 cases have no identifiable source of infection as of now.

The age groups affected by coronavirus in the last 24 hours are as follows: 20 years of age and younger (430); 20 to 39 years of age (722); 40 to 59 years of age (677); and 60 years of age and older (345).

As of now, Camagüey, Pinar del Río and Matanzas provinces remain the new epicenters of the pandemic in the island, with 361, 293 and 251, respectively, reported cases in the last 24 hours. These are followed by: Mayabeque (164), Havana (153), Las Tunas (146), Villa Clara (137), Cienfuegos (129), Sancti Spíritus (120), Holguín (100), Artemisa (98), Guantánamo (81), Ciego de Ávila (57), Granma (50), Isle of Youth (21) and Santiago de Cuba (13).

To date, and according to official data, two individuals have been evacuated; 55 were returned to their countries of origin, and 959,678 patients have recovered, accounting together for 98.5% of all cases diagnosed in Cuba.

