MIAMI, United States. – The U.S. government will reinstate flights to some airports in Cuba, as well as the Family Reunification Program that was suspended for several years, according to high officials in President Joe Biden’s Administration according to the Miami Herald.

In addition, the U.S. government also will allow group travel for educational or professional exchanges, and will raise the limits on remittances to the island which were subject to a maximum of US$1,000 per quarter.

In this way, and as he promised during his presidential campaign, Joe Biden reverses several measures adopted by former president Donald Trump, which hardened the embargo imposed on the island.

According to sources consulted by the Miami Herald, the new measures take into account a revision of U.S.-Cuba policy announced by the White House.

“Our policy continues to revolve around human rights, empowering the Cuban people to determine their own future, and these are practical measures destined to address the humanitarian situation and migration flux,” said the official consulted by the Miami Herald.

He indicated, also, that labor rights will be at the center of any conversation with the Cuban regime.

The source stated as well that the Biden Administration will encourage more electronic transfer companies to work in Cuba to facilitate remittances. However, Fincimex will not be eliminated from the list of Cuban entities that have been sanctioned by the U.S. government.

The U.S. government will allow once again group travel under the category of “people-to-people” educational travel, a category created by former president Barack Obama to allow U.S. citizens to travel to Cuba.

In addition, the source stated with certainty that the Biden Administration “will explore” options to facilitate electronic payments and increase access to micro-financing for Cuban entrepreneurs. In fact, last week, the government of the U.S. ordered the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to issue the first license to a U.S. entity that will allow it to invest capital in a registered private company inside Cuba.

According to the Miami Herald, these changes were announced officially Monday afternoon, but will be implemented in the coming weeks.

