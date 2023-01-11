MADRID, Spain. – This Tuesday, the Spanish hotel chain Roc Hotels and the Cuban state company Gaviota, a subordinate of the military conglomerate GAESA, signed a hotel management and marketing agreement for Hotel Lagunas del Este II, previously known as Ocean Casa del Mar, located in the tourism pole of Cayo Santa María, north of Villa Clara province.

The facility, a five-star hotel, to be marketed under the name Hotel Roc Casa del Mar, will be inaugurated this coming January 27th.

According to Prensa Latina, “[this hotel] being a five-star hotel, the Excelsior Club service will be implemented, a service that is exclusive of Roc Hotels, and which offers attractive added value that differs from regular services and is exclusive of this hotel chain, equivalent to the Roc Plus service that has been so successful in the firm’s four-star facilities.”

Roc Hotels, according to the official news agency, is a family-oriented hotel chain that was founded in 1998 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. It has been operating in Cuba since 2013, the year it started to manage the Roc Presidente Hotel in Havana, and the Roc Barlovento and Roc Arenas Doradas, in the Varadero tourism pole.

In the middle of a housing crisis, which includes building collapses and evictions, as well as food and medicines shortages that Cubans are facing, the regime continues to invest in the tourism sector, in spite of not being able to meet the annual projected numbers of foreign visitors.

In its eagerness to revive the tourism sector, the regime leaves the management of hotel facilities to foreign companies. That’s the case of Cayo Largo del Sur: since last June, all its hotel and non-hotel facilities are being managed by the Canadian company Blue Diamond Resorts.

