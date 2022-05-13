MADRID, Spain. – The remains of Cristina López-Cerón Ugarte, the Spanish tourist killed in the explosion of the Saratoga Hotel in Havana on May 6th, arrived in Galicia, Spain this Thursday.

According to the daily La Voz de Galicia, her remains were met by the family, who then transferred them to Landro, Viveiro, her birthplace.

Her death was registered on the Civil Registry at the Spanish Consulate in Havana, a requirement without which repatriation could not take place.

The Mayor of Viveiro, María Loureiro, expressed her condolences and showed complete support for the young woman’s family.

Cristina López-Cerón had studied Humanities in Viveiro. After graduation, she studied Economics at Universidad Santiago de Compostela. In 2016, she completed a master’s degree in Banking and Finances, and afterward, she worked in financial institutions such as Caixabank and Abanca.

Her fiancé, César Román, remains hospitalized

At the time of the hotel explosion, Cristina López-Cerón and her fiancé, César Román, strolled along the front sidewalk of the hotel facility.

César Román was gravely injured. According to official reports, he remains in serious condition, although stable. He has been operated on several times due to fractures.

Following the news of the unfortunate accident, his family travelled to Havana.

César and Cristina lived together in the As Pontes municipality. He worked as maintenance supervisor for the Leroy Merlin company.

The couple had traveled to the island to celebrate César’s 30th birthday.

According to the latest release from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), made public on Thursday evening, there are 45 fatalities as a result of the Saratoga explosion. Of the injured, 15 remain hospitalized while 39 were already discharged.

