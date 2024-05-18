MÉRIDA, Mexico – Air China will offer two direct weekly flights between Havana and Beijing starting on May 17.

The cost of a round-trip ticket will be $1,350, including carry-on luggage and one checked bag for free, Cubadebate reported.

One-way flights from Havana to Beijing will cost $812, also including carry-on luggage and one checked bag for free.

Zhang Xin, representative of the state airline of the Asian giant in the Island, told Cubadebate that the frequencies will increase in the future and that this new route will further strengthen relations between both countries.

“In the future, we will focus on offering better and more convenient services to increase flights and cargo transportation services,” he added.

Likewise, Elizabeth Vela, tourism advisor for Asia in Cuba, explained that joint strategies will be developed with Chinese travel agencies and Cuban companies to boost tourism from China to Cuba.

The official assured that tourism products adapted to the preferences of Chinese tourists are being developed, with the aim of making Cuba the preferred destination for Chinese tourists in the Caribbean.

The return of Air China to the island was announced in April by the president of the Cuban Aviation Corporation S.A., Joel Beltrán Archer Santos, following a meeting with Chinese executives who participated in Cuba’s International Transport and Logistics Fair.

Shortly after, the specialized website Aeroroutes reported that the flights between Beijing and Havana will have a stopover in Madrid twice a week.

