MIAMI, United States. – The Venezuelan regime reported on the increase of Cuban tourists to the country, a type of tourism that Maduro authorities have described as being “high end”.

Alí Padrón Paredes, Minister of Tourism, assured dictator Nicolás Maduro that Cubans are traveling regularly to Isla de Margarita to conduct purchases whose value ranges from US$3,000 to US$5,000.

“I wanted to give you some news, Mr. President. Thanks to the excellent trade relations as well as other types, that we have with the Republic of Cuba, we are bringing twice a week from Havana to Isla de Margarita ‘shopping tourism’ flights,” stated the official during a broadcast on Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) from Falcón province.

“This is a high-end tourism: the average purchase by Cubans over a four-day period totals between US$3,000 and US$5,000,” stated the Venezuelan minister.

Padrón Paredes also announced that next week, they will start operating flights between Havana and the city of Punto Fijo, also in Falcón province.

The official added that this type of tourism “is tourism for the purpose of shopping that will energize the economy” of this Venezuelan province.

Cubatur Agency announced the start of sales of tourism packages to Isla de Margarita starting last August 10th. The package includes three, four and up to seven nights stay.

Cibercuba, the digital portal, indicated that the three-night package is selling for US$775 or convertible currency; the four-night package is US$800; and the seven-night deal is US$870 or convertible currency. The cost includes round-trip airfare, lodging with one meal (usually dinner) included, transportation three times to shopping malls or commercial sites, and two suitcases both weighing no more than 50 pounds free-of-charge.

Cuba is undergoing the worst economic crisis in more than three decades, an extreme situation characterized by shortages and a total lack of availability of basic products. In light of that situation, the regime in Havana is banking on freeing up the inflow of merchandise to the country, measures that were adopted recently with the elimination of import duties on items brought in by Cubans returning from travel abroad.

