MIAMI, United States. – The Madrid Assembly approved this Thursday a resolution about the violations of civil, political and social rights in Cuba, an “umbrella which includes all individuals who at this time are victims of repression and harassment from the Cuban authorities,” informed Radio Televisión Martí.

According to the release, Alejandro González Raga, president of the Cuban Human Rights Observatory (OCDH, by its Spanish acronym), stated that the proposal was presented by the People’s Party (Partido Popular, PP by its Spanish acronym) “at the behest of OCDH. This action is taken on behalf of “those individuals who are in prison since July 11th and who are being subjected to enormous sentencing requests that are as high as 30 years imprisonment.”

González Raga, who was one of the political prisoners from the 2003 Havana Black Spring, added that, for these individuals who have protested peacefully “it is important that a resolution such as this be approved now, even if not a law.”

He added that the importance of it being made public is “because it casts special protection to those individuals who are being persecuted at this moment in Cuba.”

According to Radio Televisión Martí, the Non-Legislative Motion (PNL, by its Spanish acronym) to end the “bloody dictatorship” in Cuba was defended before the regional assembly by PP’s representative Almudena Negro. Ms. Negro asked representatives on the Left to “request from the Spanish government that it open the embassies to persecuted Cubans; to condemn the crime; to acknowledge that Cuba is a cruel dictatorship; and to advocate for the immediate release of Cuban political prisoners.”

More than 1,000 Cubans were arrested in Cuba on July 11, 12 and 13, and hundreds more were arrested in the days that followed, on account of the massive anti-government demonstrations that took place throughout Cuba.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.