MIAMI, United States. – Cuban public health authorities confirmed this Friday 6,422 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed the public that, of the 6,422 reported cases, 6,381 are of domestic origin (6,293 contacts for confirmed cases and 88 without specific source of contagion) and 41 that originated abroad (imported cases).

Deaths were reported in Matanzas (11), Camagüey (5), Havana (2), Sancti Spíritus (2) Santiago de Cuba (2), Granma (2), Artemisa (1) and Holguín (1). According to the official statistics published by MINSAP, the total number of fatalities is 1,452.

In his daily conference, Durán put emphasis on the seriousness of the situation, which is marked by an exorbitant increase of cases of domestic origin.

“Since May 16, we have over 1,000 domestic cases reported daily, over 1,400 in the last 21 days, over 2,300 in the last 14 days, and over 3,500 in the last three days, today’s number being the highest so far,” according to Durán.

All provinces, with the exception of Artemisa (93) and Granma (81) reported over 100 cases. The situation is particularly critical in Matanzas, where 3,559 COVID-19 cases were reported, followed by Havana (524), Santiago de Cuba (366), Guantánamo (322), Villa Clara (218), Holguín (212), Ciego de Ávila (199) Camagüey (168), Cienfuegos (166), Sancti Spíritus (160), Pinar del Río (146), Las Tunas (112) and Mayabeque (104).

The special municipality of Isle of Youth, the region with the lowest incidence of the virus in the country, reported two cases, both of them imported.

Until yesterday, 49,251 patients were hospitalized and under clinical and epidemiological watch: 16,891 suspected cases, 8,030 under observation, and 24,330 confirmed. This is also the highest number reported in Cuba during the pandemic.

#covid19 Día 485 (8/7/2021) 📈Nuevo récord de casos confirmados: 📈total de confirmados en el día: 6422 (2603 más que el récord de ayer) 📈casos autóctonos: 6381 (2606 más que el récord de ayer) – importados: 41 pic.twitter.com/cut06P8z7j — invntario (@invntario) July 9, 2021

Of the 24,330 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 24,168 are clinically in stable condition; 162 patients are confirmed to be in intensive therapy, with 71 in critical condition, and 91 in serious condition.

There were 3,163 patients discharged today, which adds up to 198,981 patients who have recovered from the 224,818 diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.