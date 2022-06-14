MIAMI, United States. – The European Union (EU) extended its restrictions on non-essential travel from third countries, among them Cuba.

The extension of this measure started on May 13th, the date Order INT/424/2022 went into effect, thus modifying Order INT/657/2020.

In a previous revision of the normative text, it was stated that there could be “possibly a forthcoming restriction in the context of a more in-depth review than the one recommended by the Council.”

The Spanish Consulate in Havana made the news public on May 16th. It confirmed that restrictions would be kept until at least June 15th.

In this manner, the European Union will continue to apply its criteria regarding temporary restriction of non-essential travel from third countries to the European Union and Schengen-affiliated countries. The reasons are public order and public health due to the health crisis that has resulted from COVID-19.

Travel from Cuba

It should be noted that, although the EU has been gradually lifting restrictions as transmission levels and mortality has decreased from the new coronavirus world-wide, temporary restrictions on non-essential travel remain in effect.

For now, Cubans who wish to travel from the island to countries in the European Union can only do so for force majeure, and at no time for tourism purposes or family visits.

To that effect, the Spanish Consulate in Havana advises on its website that Cubans holding Schengen visas can only enter the EU if they qualify as cultural actors, individuals linked to commercial missions, those traveling for academic reasons, trade fairs, and representatives of state and ministerial entities, with the exception of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX).

