MADRID, Spain. – Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym) referred to Turkey as “an important market for the recovery of the travel industry in Cuba,” during a virtual meeting held this week with Turkish tourism experts.

According to the official news agency Prensa Latina (PL), Cuban officials see potential increments in the arrival of Turkish tourists to the island in 2022.

During the meeting –which was agreed upon during the Tourism Fair Emitt 2022 held in Istanbul last February- it was decided to train a network of travel vendors interested in organizing flights to familiarize travelers with Cuba.

It is projected that three direct Turkish Airline flights per week, Istanbul to Havana, will be sold, and also increase the flow of tourists from Turkey, stated PL.

The training formats will be presented at the International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, which is honoring Russia as guest country, and will take place at the Varadero resort in May of this year.

During the Tourism Fair Emitt 2022, which MINTUR representatives, directors of hotel chains like Havanatur and Cubanacán, and the Cuban ambassador to Turkey, Luis Amorós, attended, Cuban officials presented “a portfolio of products focused on Cuba as destination, as well as the strengths of sun and beaches, nature and health destinations.”

With the drop in the Russian market -principal source of tourists to Cuba- due to the cancellation of Russian airline flights resulting from its invasion of Ukraine, the Cuban government is bent on finding alternatives in other countries.

According to recent statements by president Miguel Díaz-Canel, Cuba “meets all conditions necessary to promote quality tourism and becoming a destination of reference.” Díaz-Canel has also stated that Cuba is “a politically-stable, with citizen and epidemiological security,” and therefore with “diverse potential for growing the tourism sector.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.