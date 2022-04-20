MADRID, Spain. – The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant in Matanzas, which has been out of service since last Saturday, failed to resume operating this Tuesday, as was planned.

Upon conducting the obligatory hydraulic test, the plant presented problems that prevented it from turning on or synchronizing to the National Energy System (SEN, by its Spanish acronym), according to the newspaper Girón through its Facebook social network.

The general director of the thermoelectric plant, Misbel Palmero Aguilar, explained that the problems that have emerged in the last hours make it a must to use hoisting equipment in order to reach the 79-foot height where the damages to the boiler furnace are found.

Palmero Aguilar indicated also, that the repair team hopes to synchronize operations with SEN before peak hour this Wednesday. The same thing had been stated by the official news outlet Cubadebate about April 19th.

The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant, in operation for more than three decades, went out of commission from SEN this past Saturday due to damages to the boiler water walls.

The plant had also stopped operating last March, which caused a fuel crisis across the country and long waiting lines at many gas stations for days.

Social network users thought that it could have been a premeditated shutdown on the part of the government in order to justify fuel shortages in the island.

The lack of energy stability in Cuba, made worse by incessant damages, leads to an increase in blackouts, unbearable for the Cuban people. Blackouts were one of the detonators of the anti-government demonstrations that took place across the country on July 11th and 12th, 2021.

