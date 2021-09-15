MIAMI, United States. – Canada’s Sunwing Airlines will renew its itineraries from Ottawa to four Cuba tourist destinations starting next November, according to an announcement this week by the outlet Caribbean Journal.

The four destinations in the island, where Sunwing will fly, are: Cayo Santa María, Varadero, Cayo Coco and Holguín. The flights will be scheduled weekly until April 2022.

“Following a difficult year, we are eager to bring residents of the capital (Ottawa) to the tropics under our wing,” stated to Caribbean Journal the president of Sunwing tourist operations, Andrew Dawson.

The airline will also schedule flights to Montego Bay, in Jamaica; Puerto Plata and Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic; and Cancún, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Mazatlán, in Mexico.

“With 11 different destinations to choose from, we will offer more routes south than any other tourism operator from its gateway portal. Whether vacationers wish to explore the exotic Los Cabos coast, or the sunny shores of Punta Cana, there is something for every travel style,” assured Dawson.

The airline will operate flights every Friday between Ottawa and Cayo Santa María, starting on November 12th until April 8th, 2022. Varadero will welcome Sunwing flights every Sunday and Thursday, starting November 14th through April 7th of next year.

Flights will also arrive at Cayo Coco every Tuesday, starting November 16th until April 12th, and at Holguín also every Tuesday, between December 14th until April 12th.

Sunwing Airlines had renewed flying to Cuba from Toronto and Montreal in December 2020, but had to cancel operations one month later after Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, suspended all flights from Canada to the Caribbean and Mexico as a result of the coronavirus outbreaks.

Sunwing Travel Group is the largest tourism operator in North America; it generates over US$ 3 billion in income annually. The Group operates a leisure charter airline equipped with 40 aircrafts, and a luxury charter service with access to private jets tailored to each client, three of the main northern airlines.

Sunwing operates more flights south than any other leisure airline company, with direct services from more than 33 airports in Canada to over 45 sun destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.