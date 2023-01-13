MIAMI, United States. – The Cuban regime announced this Thursday that, starting January 23rd, people entering the island must fill out a digital application form as valid sworn statement.

According to authorities, this is meant to facilitate and improve travelers’ experience while in the island.

The form “will provide information ahead of time in order to speed up bureaucratic procedures at the different ports of entry” to the Caribbean country.

“It will be compulsory for each passenger to fill out truthfully the information given to the Bureau of Identification, Immigration and Foreign Affairs, the General Customs Office of the Republic and the Ministry of Public Health,” indicates the D’Viajeros portal through which the document can be filled out.

According to authorities, the new measure will help with border health control for the prevention of COVID-19 and other illnesses, as well as to deliver a more expedited service for travelers at air terminals, ports and marinas.

The measure will also reduce contact and document exchange with authorities; it will allow for a more personalized way to deal with individuals entering the country and better adjusted to their needs upon arrival; and their access to tourism and government services during their stay in Cuba.

Representatives from Cuban aviation, the General Customs Office of the Republic, and the Ministries of Public Health and Tourism announced Thursday at a press conference that, after results obtained during a trial period, it was decided to make official the use of this platform via Resolution 320 of the Ministry of Transportation, published Thursday in the Gazeta Oficial; it will go into effect on January 23rd.

Travelers must complete the application form at least 48 hours prior to their Cuba-bound flight’s check-in time. Once this is done, they will receive a QR code which must be presented digitally or printed to the airline agent.

