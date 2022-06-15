MIAMI, Estados Unidos. – Disset Consultors, a marketing and business consulting Company from Spain, headquartered in Cuba sin 2018, will be in charge of promoting tourism destinations in the island around the world in the coming years.

According to the Spanish news media Última Hora, the company won an international competition organized by Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism. The winning proposal competed against more than 40 agencies from eight different countries.

Antoni Pons, general director and co-owner of Disset Consultors with Pep Lluís García and Javier Tallada, said in an interview with Última Hora that he visited Cuba for the first time in 1999, and ten years later started looking into providing services to entrepreneurs from Mallorca who had a presence in the island.

“In order to work in Cuba, one has to secure a series of permits that are not easy to obtain. In April 2016, I took my first exploratory trip to Cuba, for the purpose of business prospecting. None of the agencies with which I had met showed any interest. However, in the Ministry of Tourism’s publicity agency and in the Mallorca hotel chains, I detected possible options for doing business,” stated Pons.

According to this businessman, work authorization was obtained “through the Ministry of Culture; MINCULT has companies called Cultural Representions, which allow foreign companies to conduct work. We set up a design studio to establish the Iberostar brand in Cuba’s hotels.”

Disset Consultors, originally from the Balearic Islands and with links that go back over ten years with the hotel chain Iberostar, is in the process of securing a rep office in Cuba’s Chamber of Commerce.

Likewise, Pons added that he has been authorized already “to provide marketing and business consulting services not related to publicity. We can attract and help foreign businessmen who want to invest in Cuba. Simultaneously, we are negotiating the creation of another international finance association with the Ministry of Tourism.”

The campaign “will be launched starting in September. I am aware of the importance of this campaign to Cuba, since tourism is essential to the country’s economy,” he added.

As explained by Pons, “Cuba única” – “Unique Cuba” – is the name of the campaign which has started to record and “aims to show a version of Cuba that engages tradition with modernity.”

“Cuba única” will be marketed to the greater public and to sector professionals, and “will impact especially in Canada, for that is where most foreign tourists to Cuba come from. In fact, about 30% of the publicity is aimed at the Canadian market, on television as well as printed press and radio.”

“Cuba is undergoing constant changes and modernization. Not long ago, only million-dollar foreign investments were allowed. Today, investments worth 50,000 euros can be made. We are working with the Embassy of Spain to organize a business-prospecting trip, which we hope will be attended by numerous businessmen from different sectors. Cuba is implementing very important legislative changes in order to give foreign investments the necessary sense of safety. In addition, small and mid-size enterprises have been approved; they did not exist before. It seems that within a short period of time Cuba will also allow foreign companies to invest in that type of enterprises,” he stated in closing.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.