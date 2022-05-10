MIAMI, United States. – Spanish Airline Worl2Fly, which belongs to the Iberostar tourism group, plans to increase to five per week the number of flights scheduled between Spain and Cuba, according to news released Tuesday by the Spanish News Agency EFE.

The goal is to reach at least five weekly flights by next winter, stated Javier Leal, World2Fly Cuba sales director, to the Spanish News Agency EFE, speaking from the airline’s stand at the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba) held in Varadero.

According to the airline administrator, Iberostar is “a vacation company whose principal aim is to attract tourists to a sun and beaches market” such as Cuba. For that purpose, it features an AirbusA350, “one of two ultra-modern aircrafts in the fleet,” he stated.

The new design for this aircraft allows for a 25% decrease in fuel usage and in carbon dioxide emissions, when compared to prior models of the twin-aisle aircraft.

The airline operated its first flight from Madrid to Havana on September 23, 2021. It recently opened a sales office in Santa Clara.

World2Fly belongs to Iberostar, a hotel group that has managed 17 Cuban hotels since 1993, in Havana, Cayo Largo del Sur, Varadero, Trinidad, and the northern keys along the Villa Clara and Ciego de Ávila coast.

In addition to flying to Cuba, the Spanish airline, which is headquartered in Palma de Mallorca, also covers itineraries between Madrid and other tourist destinations in the Caribbean, such as Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Cancun (Mexico).

It’s anticipated that this year, World2Fly will expand operations to include other tourist destinations like Barbados, Orlando, Las Vegas, Boston, Puerto Vallarta, Washington, San Francisco, Seychelles and Uzbekistan.

