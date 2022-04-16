MADRID, Spain. – Southwest Airlines will increase its flights between the United States and Cuba to a three-times per day frequency starting next May 4th. Flights will operate between Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, and Havana.

According to a press release issued by the airline on April 12th, it will also operate an additional flight on Saturdays between Tampa, Florida and Havana, starting May 7th, 2022.

Southwest Airlines is one of the leading airlines world-wide; it offers services at 121 airports in 11 countries.

In January of this year, when the cost of a ticket for flying from the United States to Cuba was between US$ 900 and 1,000, American Airlines cut their prices by half.

However, the high cost and the low availability of flights between the two countries fundamentally continues to affect Cuban Americans who plan to visit their families in the island.

The cost of an airline ticket has improved from what it was in 2021, even though flights remain few in comparison to what existed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the Cuban government’s announcement about the reopening of its borders last November 15th, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines made public their intention to renew their flights to Havana.

“On December 2nd, our services increased to one daily flight between Miami and Havana. American will offer more services as the Cuban government reopens its market,” explained Laura Masvidal, spokesperson for American Airlines.

In addition to American Airlines and Southwest, JetBlue is authorized to fly to Cuba from the United States, as well as charter companies.

