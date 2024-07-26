MIAMI, United States – The Russian airline Rossiya announced in Moscow that it will resume its flights from the Russian capital to Havana starting October 13 of this year, according to Prensa Latina.

In the Rossiya statement, which the Cuban state news agency accessed, it specifies that tickets are already on sale on Aeroflot’s website for the flights, which will be every Sunday. CubaNet verified the information on Aeroflot’s website.

According to the airline itself, Havana is “in high demand among travelers, as the capital of the Caribbean state is considered by Russians to be one of the main tourist attractions in Cuba, along with other destinations, especially beach resorts.”

Rossiya Airlines already operated the Moscow-Havana route for almost five months, from December 2023 to May 2024. According to the information cited by Prensa Latina, the flights were used by about 20,000 travelers.

The airline also maintains its flights from Moscow to the Cuban resort of Varadero and to Cayo Coco, which were inaugurated in July 2023.

Rossiya Airlines, a subsidiary of Aeroflot, was founded in 1992 and is owned by the Russian government. In 2006, it merged with Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise under the name Rossiya (or GTK Rossiya). The new airline began flying on October 29 of that year under a single flag.

According to Sputnik , Rossiya’s fleet includes 135 aircraft, including 78 Superjet 100 aircraft.

The increase in flights from Russia to destinations such as Varadero or Jardines del Rey is part of a joint strategy between Moscow and Havana. The ban on airlines from the Eurasian nation has positioned the Caribbean Island as an accessible alternative destination for Russian citizens. In this scenario, the Cuban regime seeks to relaunch tourism, a sector that has not yet reached pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Sigue nuestro canal de WhatsApp. Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de Telegram.